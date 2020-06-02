Need some help to make healthy living choices?

HEALTHY APPROACH: Becky Finch is looking forward to watching her small business grow.

A YOUNG health and fitness enthusiast is ready to help those who don’t know where to turn when it comes to healthy eating and exercise.

20-year old Becky Finch will share her nutritional knowledge through her new venture – Healthy Living Choices – and show how a healthy lifestyle can be maintained.

“I want to be able to help those who struggle with healthy eating and exercise choices,” Becky said.

“A lot of people come to me and they don’t know what nutrients to fuel their body with.”

One year into her Bachelor of Nutrition, the eager entrepreneur is working on both a sports development and personal training certificate too.

Her plan is to not only provide meal plans and nutritional advice, but complement that with personalised exercise routines and guides.

“It’s not just about exercising or eating healthy. It’s about bringing the two together to create a lifestyle,” she said.

It’s not the first venture for the business savvy teen, who already sells her homemade spreads through Farm Gate Delicacies.

Becky said she wants the two businesses to work together, proving there are healthy food choices available.

“I have always had a passion for healthy food and healthy eating,” she said.

“I like the idea of helping people who don’t have a full understanding of what is and what isn’t nutritionally good for you.”

In a community filled with plenty of aspiring personal trainers and nutrition experts, Becky said it was her business approach that would make her stand out.

“I am going to be focusing on those personalised plans and meal prep ideas and showing people that it can be affordable to eat healthy,” she said.

“I am looking at creating healthy cookbooks that have recipes for protein bars and cake mixes. Those healthier options that you wouldn’t see in the supermarket.”

She has already kicked off her business via a Facebook page, hoping to move to other social media platforms as things progress.

“I hope for this to be a fully functional business that has all aspects of health and fitness involved,” she said.

“This is what I am passionate about and I am excited to be able to help people who don’t know where to turn when it comes to eating healthy and exercising.”