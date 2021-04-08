Near miss: Police in path of teen’s daring drive off

Kodi Anthony Craig Heinemann pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates to six charges including driving without due care and attention. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

A soon-to-be father has avoided time behind bars after he nearly hit police and traffic controllers during a high speed drive off though Coast roadworks.

Kodi Anthony Craig Heinemann drove at high speed through roadworks at the intersection of Parklands Boulevard and Sunset Drive, Little Mountain on February 8, 2020, a court heard.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott said the 18-year-old was clearly visible as the driver of the black Holden Cruze hatchback when he stopped at a traffic controller's stop sign at 8.20pm.

Sergeant Scott said police were at Heinemann's window when he took off.

"Suddenly the driver has accelerated heavily against the stop sign displayed by the traffic controller, travelling through the intersection (and) narrowly missing police and other workers in the intersection," she said.

"Police viewed the vehicle to continue at high speed in a northerly direction … out of sight of police."

The court heard Heinemann later told police he remembered being intercepted and said police kicked the driver's door as he drove off.

The teen was disqualified from driving and his vehicle was unregistered at the time.

Heinemann pleaded guilty to six charges including driving without due care and attention, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a weapon.

Sergeant Scott said the 18-year-old was also found with a knife and 0.4g of methamphetamine while being a passenger of a car near the Waterfront Hotel in Diddillibah on March 30.

" … (Heinemann) was observed hastily shuffling in his seat apparently in an attempt to conceal something," she said.

"He appeared to be sweating, his speech and body movements were rapid."

The drugs were found by police in Heinemann's bum bag whereas a knife was found in between his leg and the car door.

"The blade of the knife was extendible automatically by the press of button," Sergeant Scott said.

She said imprisonment was an appropriate punishment.

Duty lawyer Rachel Holland said the teen was a long-time ice user.

"He is no longer using ice, he has been clean for a month," she said.

"Your honour you many think 'oh it's only a month', but for Kodi Heinemann that's a huge achievement given he was consuming 3g of meth a week."

Ms Holland said the teen and his girlfriend, who was 18 weeks pregnant, were relocating to Maryborough where Heinemann would have employment.

She said a suspended prison sentence would be appropriate.

Magistrate Christopher Callaghan sentenced Heinemann to three months in prison and suspended it for nine months.

Mr Callaghan asked the teen if he wanted to be out of jail for the birth of his baby and if he wanted to be a good dad.

"It'll be up to you as to whether you go to jail," he said.

" … Being in there is not going to set a good example for your child because it'll just continue on."

Heinemann was also disqualified from driving for two years and fined $200.

Convictions were recorded.