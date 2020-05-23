NBA legend in hospital after positive COVID-19 test

New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing vows to get through this after revealing he is under care for the COVID-19 virus.

Patrick Ewing has tested positive for coronavirus, and is sharing his diagnosis to raise public awareness.

The Georgetown coach is under care and isolated at a local hospital, the school's athletic department said in a statement.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19," the Knicks legend and Basketball Hall of Famer said.

Ewing says ‘the virus must be taken seriously’.

"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

Ewing, 57, emphasised that he'll be OK, and he is the only member of the program to contract the novel coronavirus.

"Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines," Ewing said.

"I'll be fine and get through this."

The diagnosis comes days after the NCAA lifted its moratorium on workouts, allowing voluntary on-campus activities to resume on June 1.

