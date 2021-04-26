Navy Admiral hits hometown for touching Anzac tribute

After snap COVID lockdowns on the other side of the country threw Vice Admiral Michael Noonan’s Anzac Day plans into disarray, the Stanthorpe-born serviceman decided to pay his respects in his hometown.

The vice admiral was originally scheduled to attend a Dawn Service in Tasmania alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison, but the leader’s recent visit to declared COVID hotspot Western Australia brought those plans to a screeching halt.

The last-minute changes instead gave the Stanthorpe man the opportunity to be a special guest speaker at the Dawn Service in Weeroona Park on Sunday morning, returning to his childhood roots on the Granite Belt.

The 55-year-old said being able to attend the Dawn Service in Stanthorpe this year was very important to him and is important to all Australians.

“I relate to Stanthorpe being a local boy, as I’ve got some land down at Glenlyon, so Stanthorpe’s been part of my life for about the last 40 years and whenever I get a chance to see the local people it’s very special,” he said.

During the navy chief’s speech he acknowledged those who attended the early morning service.

“I congratulate each and every one of you for coming out on this brisk morning to be with us to celebrate those who served,” the Vice Admiral said.

“Anzac Day is a commemoration of service and sacrifice for our country, and it’s also the day that we nationally commemorate, when 106 years ago young Australians and New Zealanders went to war, many did not come back.

“Anzac Day allows us to think and reflect upon the sacrifice of all Australians in times of conflict.”

The vice admiral said it was also “important to value the service of current defence force people in preserving the values and way of life that we have today and the communities that support us”.

“Without our communities and families we simply can’t do what we do, both nationally and internationally, so it’s an important day just to stop and reflect and give thanks to those that have come before us and those that have died in defence of our country,” he said.

The now Canberra resident has been in the navy for 38 years and served overseas in Timor, Afghanistan and Iraq and has also undertaken Border Protection duties around Australia.

“I’ve had a lot of time at sea in various places and I’ve been down to the Southern Ocean, so I’ve been around a little bit,” he said.

