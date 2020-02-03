Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Resources Minister Matt Canavan has offered Michael McCormack his resignation as he backs Barnaby Joyce to become Nationals leader.
Resources Minister Matt Canavan has offered Michael McCormack his resignation as he backs Barnaby Joyce to become Nationals leader.
Politics

Nationals spill: Canavan quits and backs Joyce for leader

by GEOFF CHAMBERS, GREG BROWN and RICHARD FERGUSON
3rd Feb 2020 7:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESOURCES Minister Matt Canavan has quit cabinet and thrown his support behind the leadership bid of Barnaby Joyce, the Australian reports.

"I do think a change of direction here will allow us to do that better for our constituents," Senator Canavan said.

Mr Joyce confirmed he will challenge Michael McCormack for leadership of the Nationals, saying Nationals MP Llew O'Brien's motion to spill the leadership would be seconded in tomorrow's partyroom meeting.

"I have informed Mr McCormack I will be standing against him," Mr Joyce told Sky News.

"You can't just sit back and say you wish things were better. I have respect for Mr McCormack I think he does a good job. I think the National Party has to be on the balls of its toes as we face some of the most challenging times.

"We have to speak with our own voice and we have to drive agendas because it is going to be an incredibly tough game for people in regional areas."

barnaby joyce leadership spill matt canavan michael mccormack national party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA GALLERY: 80+ faces from Stanthorpe Show

        premium_icon MEGA GALLERY: 80+ faces from Stanthorpe Show

        News See what Stanthorpe’s Show president had to say about 2020 show, plus a stack of photos from some of the action across the weekend for anyone who missed it.

        Exhibition Centre has a new name

        Exhibition Centre has a new name

        News After two terms as president and more than 60 years involved in the Stanthorpe Show...

        Stanthorpe swimmers smashing goals

        premium_icon Stanthorpe swimmers smashing goals

        News More than 80 personal best times were set at the annual Stanthorpe Open Swim...

        Piggy bank: ‘Pig whisperer’ continues charity push at show

        premium_icon Piggy bank: ‘Pig whisperer’ continues charity push at show

        News Kevin ‘the pig whisperer’ Kiley brought Noah’s Racing Pigs to the show for the...