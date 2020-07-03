National travel baggage outlet falls victim to COVID-19

Toowoomba's Bags to Go Factory Outlet is currently closed.

NATIONAL luggage outlet Bags to Go has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, entering voluntary administration on Friday.

Canberra-based insolvency and restructuring firm Slaven Torline was appointed administrators of Jimatty Investments Pty Ltd, which traded the Toowoomba Bags to Go Factory Outlet in Margaret St, as well as related companies Taslina Holdings Pty Ltd, and P & J Keogh Pty Ltd.

The companies traded as Bags to Go Group, Bags to Go Factory Outlet, Travelite Travelgoods, Bags to Go, Travelite, and Travelite Retail & Trend Bags.

Administrator Michael Slaven said COVID-19 and the cancellation of international travel "has had a direct impact on the business of the company and related company Taslina".

"There was a massive downturn in sales immediately in March this year, and it hasn't returned and it's unlikely to return in a hurry," he said.

Administrators are not trading the company's bricks and mortar stores, and are embarking on an expressions of interest campaign seeking a buyer.

A first meeting of creditors for the three companies will be held on August 4.

The EOI campaign will remain open until the end of August, Mr Slaven said.

The company had stores in Queensland, South Australia, and the ACT, and continues to operate an online store out of Fyshwick, ACT.