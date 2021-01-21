NAMED: Warwick men in court over horror Fraser Island fires

IN COURT: The four Warwick men faced court today over their alleged involvement in the Fraser Island bushfires. Picture: David Nielsen

TWO Warwick men have walked free from court after pleading guilty to causing the horror bushfire that decimated more than 87,000 hectares of Fraser Island.

Liam Gregory Cheshire was one of four men from the Warwick area camping at the World Heritage-listed site when he lit a small campfire on October 14.

The Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the 24-year-old covered the fire with sand at the end of the night, with their group leaving early the next morning.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said the Warwick man failed to extinguish the fire completely, with the island's Parks and Wildlife unit aware of the bushfire by midday the next day.

Snr Const Edwards emphasised there was no evidence suggesting any of the damage was deliberate.

Cheshire apologised for his actions through a letter read to the court, expressing remorse for his carelessness and his genuine belief that the fire was properly extinguished.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge acknowledged Cheshire's "genuine remorse" for his actions.

Cheshire pleaded guilty to one count each of unlawfully lighting a fire and leaving a fire unattended.

He was fined $1334 and no conviction was recorded.

Warwick man Dominic Glynn McGahan, 24, also pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully lighting a fire.

He was fined $667 and no conviction was recorded.

Warwick man Lachlan James Brown, 21, and Massie man Travis Robert Lowe, 23, also face one charge each of unlawfully lighting a fire.

Both Mr Brown and Mr Lowe appeared in court today via videolink and had their matters adjourned to February 11.