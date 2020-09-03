NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drug dealers

OFF THE STREET: The individuals caught dealing drugs across the Granite Belt in the past 12 months.

FROM a man who pleaded guilty to 27 counts of supplying marijuana to a father who dealt in “personal and commercial’ amounts of meth, there has been no shortage of people charged with supplying dangerous drugs to the community.

Here are some of the Granite Belt’s drug suppliers who have been through the Southern Downs courts in the past 12 months.

DRUG-DEALING FATHER OF FIVE EARNS JAIL TIME

A Stanthorpe father of five was slapped with a three-year prison sentence after selling “personal and commercial” amounts of methylamphetamine and marijuana.

Shane Francis Dachs fronted Warwick District Court in June having sold the drugs on a number of occasions across 2018 and 2019.

The court heard the 49-year-old had developed a “serious addiction” to meth and marijuana as means to coping with the breakdown of his 12-year relationship.

Dachs pleaded guilty to 21 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, three counts of unlawfully supplying a handgun or semiautomatic firearm, and one count of possessing an item used in supplying drugs.

He was sentenced to three years in jail with parole eligibilty after a year.

ICE ADDICT JAILED FOR DEALING DRUG THAT ‘DESTROYS FAMILIES’

A “hopeless addict” who started using ice at 15 pleaded guilty to multiple counts of supplying dangerous drugs when he fronted Warwick District Court last year.

Toby Leith Brown appeared in May after he had been charged with supplying ice and marijuana while on parole.

The Stanthorpe man was pulled over by police in March 2018 and later police searched a local property where they uncovered ice, needles and a phone containing messages relating to drug supply.

Brown pleaded guilty to 10 counts of supplying and three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, as well as offences relating to stealing and driving while unlicensed, unregistered and uninsured.

He was sentenced to 18 months’ jail and was released on parole last June.

‘THEY BECOME A BURDEN ON THEIR FAMILIES BECAUSE OF DRUG USE’

A Stanthorpe man was given an insight into the reality of drugs by a judge when he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of supplying drugs.

Matthew Scott Aurisch appeared in Warwick District Court last August after supplying MDMA pills and marijuana.

The 19-year-old’s lawyer, Stephen Kissick, asked the judge to consider his young age and a ‘major health scare’ he suffered.

Aurisch pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, involving MDMA pills, as well as two further counts of supplying marijuana.

He was ordered to serve 18 months’ probation and no conviction was recorded.