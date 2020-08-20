NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug driving offenders

CONVICTED: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard a offenders who were willing to get behind the wheel and drive while under the influence.

EACH week across the Granite Belt drivers are caught behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Midday beers not worn off

Robert Norman Thornhill learnt the hard way not to get behind the wheel after a few drinks.

The 29-year-old was the holder of a probationary licence when he was pulled over by police and returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.03 on May 30.

Thornhill argued that he believed he would be under the limit, after having two beers at lunch and driving six hours later.

The Stanthorpe man pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Highway driver nabbed

A 26-year-old man with an extensive traffic history was nabbed driving with a BAC of 0.061.

Brett Ashley Jones was stopped on the New England Highway on November 5.

The Stanthorpe man pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Backpackers unlucky run in

A French national in Australia on a working holiday visa has fronted Stanthorpe Magistrates Court after he was found behind the wheel with drugs in his system.

Elie Rene Louis Landreau tested positive to marijuana after completing a roadside drug test.

The 32-year-old was nabbed on the New England Highway, Applethorpe on June 30.

He pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of drugs.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.