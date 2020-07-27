NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug driving offenders

BUSTED: Three people have been convicted of driving under the influence of drugs in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court this week.

FROM probationary drivers under the influence of weed to those behind the wheel while on meth, here’s a full list of drivers who appeared in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court this week.

Repeat offender tempting fate

No stranger to Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, Christopher Dean Townsend pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of methamphetamine.

The 25-year-old was pulled over by Stanthorpe police on the New England Highway on April 12 where he tested positive.

Townsend had previously faced the court in 2015 and 2016 for similar offences.

Magistrate Julian Noud warned Townsend could expect a harsher penalty if he came before the courts again.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

P-plater caught under influence

A 19-year-old provisional driver has been convicted for driving with marijuana in his system.

Nathan John Flood was pulled over by Stanthorpe police on April 17 and submitted to a roadside drug test.

Flood, who has previous traffic convictions, pleaded guilty to drug driving -

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Backpacker nabbed while on marijuana

On April 13, Stanthorpe police pulled a man over on the New England Highway, who returned a positive drug test.

Alessandro Basso pleaded guilty to driving while the relevant drug cannabis was present in blood or saliva.

The 28-year-old is currently in Queensland on a working holiday visa.

Basso was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

