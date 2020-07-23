NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink drivers and drug offenders

STANTHORPE’S DRINK DRIVERS: A wrap of the people convicted with drink driving and other drug related offences in Stanthorpe court this week.

FROM big nights on the town gone wrong to sneaky stashes of marijuana, here is your list of drink drivers and drug offenders from this week.

Big bust on foolish behaviour

A 23-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of 464g of marijuana and a glass pipe, found in his pants.

Leslie Victor Schubert was a passenger in the vehicle when Stanthorpe police pulled the car over for a routine search on February 1.

The driver returned a negative drug test, but Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard Schubert’s behaviour led police to look through the vehicle.

Schubert this week pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils or pipes.

He was fined $1000.

Night at the pub’s sour end

A few drinks at the pub ended badly for a Stanthorpe man, who was caught driving while one and a half times the legal limit.

Alvaro Ernesto Hernandez Castillo, 23, was pulled over by police after he left the premises on June 29 and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.083.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $500.

Magistrate Julian Noud granted Castillo a work licence to allow him to continue in his job as a farmhand.

No conviction was recorded.

Repeat offender’s high decision

A single father of three with a history of drug charges pleaded guilty to possessing the marijuana he sayid for medical reasons.

On October 17, police were called to the Cannon Creek property of Bozidar Buntak where they found 15g of the drug.

Stanthorpe police were then called back to the property on June 4, where they located a further 5.2g of the drug in a blanket under his bed and a bong on the bedside table.

Bozidar Buntak said the drugs were used for medicinal purposes, and has since been accepted into a legalised medical marijuana program.

The 54-year-old plead guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, possession of utensils or pipes, and possession of an acquired restricted item.

He was fined $250.

Substance used for medicinal purposes

On April 11, Stanthorpe police were called to a Connor St home where they located marijuana, a glass water pipe, and an electric and a hand grinder.

Devesh Alderman pleaded guilty to possessing 2.3g of the drug, which he said he used to help with pain management after a surgery.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

He was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.

