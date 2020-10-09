NAMED: Stanthorpe’s booze-fuelled offenders

BOOZY NIGHTS: The matters heard in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, fuelled by alcohol.

BOOZY NIGHTS: The matters heard in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, fuelled by alcohol.

ALCOHOL is a popular excuse offenders turn to when their bad behaviour lands them in front of the Stanthorpe magistrate.

Here is a list of some of the booze-fuelled matters heard in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court over the past year.

BOOZED UP BROTHERS’ PUB BRAWLS

Brothers Dale Robert Kayrooz and Jacob Glen Stephenson went to the Central Hotel on July 10 and walked away with a $250 fine and a six-month ban from the pub.

Kayrooz, 35, said a man dropping his pants and “waving his bits around” in front of him was the reason he started a fight at the High St pub.

“He started yelling abuse at me. I walked towards him and he took his jacket off and lunged at me, so I hit him a few times.”

Earlier in the night, Stephenson, 26, had been involved in a fight with the same group of men.

Both pleaded guilty to one count each of a public nuisance in a licensed venue.

No convictions were recorded.

21YO WINDS UP BACK IN COURT AFTER BOOZE-FUELLED OUTBURST

Levi Jaiden Hall’s Apple and Grape festivities were short-lived this year after he started yelling and fighting with security staff.

Police were called to Weeroona Park on March 6, where they physically had to control the 21-year-old as they walked him to the station across the road.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard Hall was “grossly intoxicated” and had been drinking excessively throughout the day.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of public nuisance, failing to leave a licensed premises and obstructing police.

He was fined $550.

MOTHER SPURRED ON BY FRIENDS, CALLS TAXI DRIVER ‘DOG C — T’

Stanthorpe mother Rikki-Lee Gai Chislett said an incident between two children was the catalyst to her harassing a taxi driver.

Chislett made 10 calls to a Stanthorpe Taxi employee and father of the other child on April 4.

In the calls, Chislett can be heard calling the man a “piece of s — t”, “dog c — t”, and “taxi c — ts”.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard Chislett was “significantly impaired by alcohol” and was encouraged by the people she was with on the night to make the calls.

She pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, failing to provide a specimen of breath and high-range drink driving.

She was fined $700 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

NIGHT AT PUB TURNS SOUR FOR 20YO

Bradley Lewis Luland’s night out on the town had a costly end, after he smashed a glass shopfront on the main street.

The 20-year-old left O’Mara’s Hotel on March 20 walked two doors up and punched the glass window of Crisps Real Estate.

The court heard Luland walked up the street with blood pouring from the wound.

He pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage.

He was ordered to pay $1818 in restitution and was banned from O’Mara’s Hotel for 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.

DEFENSIVE MOTHER BANNED FROM PUB AFTER FIGHT

In 2019, Diane Stanley was hit with a 12-month ban from the Stanthorpe Country Club after she punched a bouncer in the eye.

The court heard the 44-year-old saw her daughter fighting in front of the venue when she rushed to join the scuffle, grappling with other fighters.

The Ballandean woman pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and assault.

She was fined $1200 and banned from the pub for 12 months.