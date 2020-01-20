NAMED: More than 60 people to appear in Stanthorpe Court
EVERY month multiple people face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on a range of charges.
Here is a full list of people appearing in court this week.
NOTE: This list is updated every day.
Monday, January 20
Collins, Lindsay Nathan
Edmunds, Jesseka Lauraine
Nicol, Jessica Lee
Pertzel, Reece Glen
Rasovic, Ivana
Rose, Adam Vester
Simmons, Andrew John
Weir, William Hilton
Tuesday, January 21
Brown, Anthony Stephen
Darcy, Nigel Ian
Hart, Gregory Graham
Kemp, Adam Troy
Lenard, Mitchell Percy
Marshall, Anita Kathryn, Miss
Nocente, Glen Leon
Wednesday, January 22
Adams, Venessa Loraine Doris
Anderson, Ian Te Haurangi
Aurisch, Frederick Nathan
Benussi, Tyrone Jake
Brisotto, Nathan
Brook, Jamie John
Bullock, Michael James
Choi, Go
Dolan, Tazma-Lea June
Doorley, Angelo, Mr
East, David Richard
Ellis, Michael Johnathon, Mr
George, Allison Marie
Gordon, Jayden Thomas
Harrison, Gregory John
Horton, Nicole Marie, Miss
Ingram, Shaun Anthony
Irwin, Jarrod Andrew
Isaacs, Glen Jason, Mr
James, Aaron Andrew, Mr
Johnson, Elizabeth Rose, Miss
Johnson, Julieanne Grace
Johnstone, Ryan Murray, Mr
Jones, Brett Ashley, Mr
Kerrigan, Zoe Joy
Lancuba, Anthony Roy
Langford, Benjamin Kenneth
Law, James Henry
Lees, Jake Peter
Lucas, Zac Richard
McCarthy, Daniel James
McChilery, Kimbra Mary
Moore, Paul William, Mr
Myors, Andrew John, Mr
O’Neill, Mark Shane
Palmer, Timothy James
Parker, Tammy Michelle
Pengelly, Anthony John
Polzin, Matthew Paul, Mr
Powell, Joshua Dean
Pratten, Kelly Marie, Miss
Pyers, Ivan James
Ray, Melissa Vera
Rowen, Jason Paul
Scopelliti-Seaton, Laykun Aurelio
Stone, Samantha Jo
Thompson, John Henry
Townsend, Nicole Lee
Towse, Peter William, Mr
Trindall, Krystal Pearl
Whalen, Shania Michelle
Wilmot, Christopher John
Winterscheidt, Iris Appolonia