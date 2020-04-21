Menu
IN COURT: More than 50 people are set to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court this week.
News

NAMED: More than 50 people to appear in Stanthorpe court

Saavanah Bourke
21st Apr 2020 9:19 AM
EVERY month multiple people face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on a range of charges.

Here is a full list of people appearing in court this week.

Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, people named below will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court with hearings done via phone or video call. 

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

 

Tuesday, April 21

 

Bamberry, Rhoda, Mrs

Cassidy, Adam Paul, Mr

Chislett, Ricki-Lee Gai

Doorley, Angelo, Mr

Hills, Dy-Waine-Shorne, Mr

Janssen, Isaac Seth

Kemp, Adam Troy

Kerrigan, Zoe Joy

Maguire, Klaire Maria

McMeniman, Simon Thomas

Moore, Damien John, Mr

Moss, Courtney Paige

Nicol, Jessica Lee

Oxford, Michael Robert

Rankin, Bruce Phillip

Ray, Melissa Vera

Richey, Hayden Peter, Mr

Schubert, Leslie Victor

Spencer, Declan Lewis

Thompson, Sonia May, Miss

Van Houdt, Luke Andrew

Watts, William James

 

Wednesday, April 22

 

Alderson, Jason Paul, Mr

Aurisch, Frederick Nathan

Blair, Matthew John

Bormolini, Luca

Brisseau, Ilona Nahla

Darcy, Raymond Frederick Glenroy

Dondapati, Siva Rama-Krishna

Ellis, Michael Johnathon, Mr

Frahm, Darren James

Hall, Levi Jaiden

Horsfall, Gregory James Albert

James, Aaron Andrew, Mr

Jones, Brett Ashley, Mr

Kemp, Adam Troy

Lowe, Jarred James

Lynam, Linda Marie, Miss

Mengel, James Ian, Mr

Merrer, Theo Fancois

Nicol, Jessica Lee

Pengelly, Anthony John

Powell, Joshua Dean

Pratten, Kelly Marie, Miss

Rasovic, Danijel

Rose, Adam Vester

Sneesby, Craig Douglas

Townsend, Christopher Dean

Ward, Nadine Maretta, Mrs

Warry, Joseph Richard

Wong Kee, Tofifou Ta'ai

