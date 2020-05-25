NAMED: More than 45 people to appear in Stanthorpe court

IN COURT: More than 45 people will appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court this week.

IN COURT: More than 45 people will appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court this week.

EVERY month multiple people face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on a range of charges.

Here is a full list of people appearing in court this week.

Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, people named below will appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court with hearings done via phone or video call.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Tuesday, May 26

Cassidy, Adam Paul, Mr

Doorley, Angelo, Mr

Hillis, Brett Daniel, Mr

Janssen, Isaac Seth

Warren, Dawson Daniel

Weir, William Hilton

Welstead, Melissa, Miss

Werner, David Rodney, Mr

Wednesday, May 27

Alderson, Jason Paul, Mr

Alvoen, Dylan Albert Joseph

Ben Touati, Youssef, Mr

Blair, Matthew John

Brisseau, Ilona Nahla

Buntak, Bozidar

Cameron, Wolf Brock

Crimmins, Nicholas, Joseph, Mr

Darcy, Raymond Frederick Glenroy

Dondapati, Siva Rama Krishna

Ellis, Michael Johnathon, Mr

Horton, Nicole Marie, Miss

James, Aaron Andrew, Mr

Kawane, Jodie Michael

King, Alan David, Mr

Lynam, Linda Marie, Miss

Matheson-Bell, Shane David Mr

McDonnell, Nicholas John, Mr

Mengel, James Ian, Mr

Merrer, Theo Francois

Miller, David Marl

Otsuka, Enishi

Parker, John James

Pengelly, Anthony John

Rasovic, Danijel

Robinson, Derek Shelton

Rowen, Jason Paul

Scurr, David Allan

Sneesby, Craig Douglas

Tehan, Mark Luke

Thomson, Katrina Elizabeth, Miss

Townsend, Christopher Dean

Townsend, Craig Benjamin

Van Putten, Robert Jon

Vickers, Erin Amelia, Miss

Walter, Jason Steven

Warry, Joseph Richard

Weir, William Hilton

Thursday, May 28

Seo, Donghoi