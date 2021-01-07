NAMED: Man who stabbed friend’s 17yo dog walks free

VIOLENT ACT: The Southern Downs dad stabbed his family friend’s 17-year-old dog in a meth-heightened episode. Picture: file

VIOLENT ACT: The Southern Downs dad stabbed his family friend’s 17-year-old dog in a meth-heightened episode. Picture: file

A SOUTHERN Downs man who stabbed his friend’s elderly dog while in a meth-induced rage has avoided jail over the shocking attack.

Corey Michael Hogden was armed with a knife when he broke into his family friend’s Warwick home on May 12 last year.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 34-year-old was “hearing voices” after using crystal meth the day before, and was “fixated” on finding his friend’s 17-year-old dog.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the Warwick man got inside the home and stabbed the elderly pet in the back, causing life-threatening muscle damage and bleeding.

Hogden then threatened the dog’s owner with the knife while screaming incoherently, before the other man chased him away with a metal bat.

Sgt de Lissa said the dog underwent lifesaving surgery that night, costing its owner $378.

Hogden then forced his way into another Warwick home on November 11, smashing several windows with his fist before fleeing.

Hogden had to go to hospital shortly after to treat the damage to his hand.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client was suffering from unmedicated schizophrenia when he stabbed the dog, which was heightened to “substance-induced psychosis” by his drug and alcohol abuse.

Ms Hine added he was now taking medication and working with mental health services, hoping to earn a place back in his children’s lives.

Hogden pleaded guilty to two counts of entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ jail but placed on immediate parole, and is also repaying the $378 vet bill.

