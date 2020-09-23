Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ON BAIL: James Henry Roavatu Buchanan will remain on bail after he allegedly punched a 67-year-old woman in the face.
ON BAIL: James Henry Roavatu Buchanan will remain on bail after he allegedly punched a 67-year-old woman in the face.
News

NAMED: Man accused of punching 67yo woman in face

Emily Clooney
23rd Sep 2020 11:30 AM

A MAN accused of punching a 67-year-old woman in the face has had his matter mentioned in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court for the first time today.

James Henry Roavatu Buchanan, 43, faces one count of serious assault to a person over 60 and one of public nuisance.

It is alleged a drunk Buchanan yelled at and then struck the woman after she asked him not to leave his rubbish lying around.

Stanthorpe police were called to Harris St on August 31 over fears for the woman’s safety.

She suffered minor injuries in the alleged assault.

Mr Buchanan appeared in court and was represented by lawyer Phil Crook.

The matter is next scheduled for Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on November 25.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Shocking stats reveal Stanthorpe’s speeding problem

MAPPED: $500K to boost Southern Downs roads

Southern Downs’ crime trends revealed

Alarming petrol theft fuels resident’s fears for safety

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Show president’s call to members to help save event

        Premium Content Show president’s call to members to help save event

        News Coronavirus restrictions and financial insecurity have forced Stanthorpe Show organisers to re-evaluate the iconic event.

        FIRST LOOK: Inside Top Pub’s ‘fresh’ new look

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Inside Top Pub’s ‘fresh’ new look

        News Closed during COVID-19, see how the publicans have transformed the historic Lock St...

        BREAKING: Warwick man charged over fatal Wood St crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Warwick man charged over fatal Wood St crash

        Breaking NAMED: The 22-year-old is accused of causing and fleeing the crash that left one...

        $150K funding boost to help netball club make history

        Premium Content $150K funding boost to help netball club make history

        Sport The huge cash injection could prove life-changing for the community club.