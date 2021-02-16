NAMED: Killarney man charged over shock meth bust

IN COURT: The Killarney man will face court again this week over the alleged drug crimes. Picture: blueshot / iStock

A Killarney man has been charged over a Southern Downs drug bust in which police seized a stash of methamphetamines and more than $13,000 in cash.

Luke James Weier was allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle intercepted by police in bushland off Rowley Ct, Stanthorpe on February 5.

Police claim the 30-year-old had 13g of a crystal believed to be meth, $13,350 in cash, and multiple drug utensils in his possession.

Mr Weier was arrested at the scene and transferred to the watch-house in Toowoomba.

He faces eight charges including supplying a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, possession of proceeds from a crime, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and breach of bail.

The 30-year-old first appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on February 6 where his application for bail was denied.

Mr Weier has not yet indicated a plea on any charges.

He will be remanded in custody until his matter is next mentioned in the Toowoomba court on Friday, February 19.

