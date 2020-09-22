Menu
IN COURT: Everyone appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court today.
NAMED: Everyone appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

Emily Clooney
22nd Sep 2020 7:50 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Stanthorpe court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court today, September 22.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bamberry-Laws, Ashton Alfred

Clarke, Helen Louise

Ford, Charles Alick David

Gunnlaugsson, Daniel Palmi

Maxwell, Darryl Vincent

Oxford, Michael Robert

Rankin, Bruce Phillip

Rasovic, Danijel

Stewart, Jake Allan

Vickers, Erin Amelia

Watts, William James

Stanthorpe Border Post

