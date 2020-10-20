Menu
NAMED: Everyone appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.
NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

Emily Clooney
20th Oct 2020 7:16 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in the Stanthorpe court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court today, October 20.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Alderson, Jason Paul

Alvoen, Dylan Albert Joseph

Cunningham, Matthew David

Davies, Llewin

Francis, Daniel Lee

Hickey, Benjamin John

Hillis, Brett Daniel

Lingard, Simone Katherine

Oxford, Michael Robert

Pyers, Sheryl-Lee

Rogers, Peter John

Rutledge, Craig William

Thompson, Katrina Elizabeth

Warren, Dawson Daniel

Welstead, Melissa

