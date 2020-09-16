NAMED: Couple accused of $30K theft from Wattles club

FACING COURT: The couple charged with stealing close to $30,000 from Wattles Warriors were mentioned in court this morning. Picture: Kevin Farmer

FACING COURT: The couple charged with stealing close to $30,000 from Wattles Warriors were mentioned in court this morning. Picture: Kevin Farmer

THE couple accused of stealing about $30,000 from the Wattles Warriors Rugby League Club have had their matter mentioned in court for the first time today.

Timothy James Gleeson, 63 and Joanne Waterhouse, 47, each face one charge of stealing.

Neither of the co-accused attended Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

Police allege the pair stole the money while working in positions of trust at the Wattles club throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The Headington Hill couple were charged in June at the conclusion of a six-month police investigation, which began after a tip-off about “financial abnormalities” from senior members of the club.

At the time the charges were laid, Wattles president Amanda O’Halloran said the club was pleased to know the case was going through the correct legal processes.

“Everyone who is involved with the club are volunteers, and a lot of hard work goes into raising that money,” Mrs O’Halloran said.

“It was disappointing to have to deal with that extra financial stress.

“At the moment, the club are thankful to our sponsors and the local community for supporting us in the past 12 months. Without their support it would have been a difficult time to get through.”

The matter will next appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on October 28.

Mr Gleeson and Miss Waterhouse are both on bail. .