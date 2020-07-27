Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: The 10 people appearing Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.
IN COURT: The 10 people appearing Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.
News

NAMED: 10 people appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

Emily Clooney
27th Jul 2020 7:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear in the Stanthorpe court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court today, July 27.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

Bamberry-Laws, Ashton Alfred

Basso, Alessandro

Flood, Nathan John

James, Aaron Andrew

Lenard, Mitchell Percy

Maxwell, Darryl Vincent

Rowen, Jason Paul

Thornhill, Robert Norman

Townsend, Christopher Dean

Welstead, Melissa

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        premium_icon YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        News COVID-19 is changing the way Queenslanders work and play. But while there are some major health, family and lifestyle benefits, it’s being offset by money worries and...

        BE WARY: Family shaken after thieves’ targeted act

        premium_icon BE WARY: Family shaken after thieves’ targeted act

        News Police have issued a warning to the Stanthorpe community after thieves steal...

        STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        premium_icon STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        News We asked state candidates what they’re focused on ahead of the October polls —...

        CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s favourite beautician

        premium_icon CROWNED: Stanthorpe’s favourite beautician

        News She used the coronavirus shutdown to launch a new at-home line of lashes being...