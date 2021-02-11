NAME AND SHAME: Stanthorpe drug offenders front court

IN COURT: These were the Stanthorpe residents convicted of drug crimes this week. Picture: Alina Rosanova / iStock

From a man growing his own personal stash of marijuana to a woman hiding drugs and a bong in a pencil case, several Stanthorpe residents were convicted of drug crimes this week.

This is your full list of the Stanthorpe residents convicted of drug offences this week:

Recreational drug use landed Shania Michelle Whalen in hot water in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.

Police raided a Stanthorpe home on April 25 last year, where they found 0.5g of marijuana, a metal grinder, and a bong in a bag belonging to the 21-year-old.

Whalen was caught out again only a month later when police searched a Brunckhorst Ave home on May 29, uncovering a pencil case containing 1.6g of marijuana, a glass pipe, and a bong.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman told the court her client often struggled with anxiety, and had committed no drug offences before or since these crimes.

Whalen pleaded guilty to two counts each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

She was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.

Stanthorpe man Russell John Pillar fronted court after he was nabbed stashing drugs and drug paraphernalia in an East Brisbane home.

Police searched a Dock St house in Morningside on August 24 last year, where they found a small amount of marijuana and a pipe.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the Stanthorpe Magistrates Court the 43-year-old was co-operative with police, immediately admitting the items belonged to him.

Pillar pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

He was placed on a three-month good behaviour bond, under which he must attend a drug counselling session.

No conviction was recorded.

A Stanthorpe man busted with six marijuana plants on his property claimed he was only growing the drugs to self-medicate for mental health concerns.

Peter Verelst Seaton’s Stanthorpe home was raided on November 23 last year, where police found two 20cm-tall marijuana plants near a shed.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said another four plants were found in the surrounding bushland, but the 54-year-old claimed they weren’t his.

The court heard Seaton’s offending occurred while he was serving a suspended jail sentence.

Defence lawyer Phil Crook said the Stanthorpe man suffered PTSD as a result of childhood trauma, and was using his own marijuana before applying for a prescription.

Seaton pleaded guilty to one count of producing dangerous drugs.

He was sentenced to one month’s jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

Stanthorpe man Stuart Nathan Gillman was busted carrying a drug utensil at his work farewell party.

Police were completing a routine check at the Royal Hotel in Gatton at about 8.30pm on November 27 last year, where Gillman was present in the gaming room.

Sgt de Lissa said the man appeared to be under the influence, and police found a brass pipe with marijuana remnants in his bumbag.

The self-represented Gillman told the court he forgot he had the pipe, and wouldn’t have intentionally taken it with him.

Gillman pleaded guilty to one count of possessing drug utensils.

He was fined $150 and no conviction was recorded.

