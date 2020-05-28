Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two naked and malnourished teenagers were found by police locked in a room in Brisbane on Wednesday. Picture: File image
Two naked and malnourished teenagers were found by police locked in a room in Brisbane on Wednesday. Picture: File image
News

Naked teens found locked in room

28th May 2020 4:41 AM

Two teenagers are in hospital after being found naked and malnourished in a locked room in a house in Brisbane where were a dead body was also discovered.

Police officers arrived at the property on Midson Street in Stafford in the city's north at 7am on Wednesday.

They were responding to reports of the sudden death of a man and found the 49-year-old's body inside.

But while in the home, it's understood officers heard noises coming from a locked bedroom and found two men aged 17 and 19 inside.

They were living in squalid conditions, naked and underweight. According to Nine News, the pair suffer from intellectual disabilities.

Paramedics assessed the pair at the scene and they were transported to Prince Charles Hospital.

Their current conditions cannot be confirmed.

Queensland's Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer described the incident as "horrific".

"Hearing about events like this in our community is never easy," Ms Farmer said.

"My thoughts are with these two young men who are getting the support and care they need."

Queensland Police declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the young men.

It would only say that the older man's death is not believed to be suspicious, but they will wait on the results of a post-mortem examination.

Originally published as Naked teens found locked in room

More Stories

brisbane editors picks naked teens

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A date set for Football Stanthorpe to make a decision

        premium_icon A date set for Football Stanthorpe to make a decision

        News All six clubs in the competition are expected to provide Football Stanthorpe with a decision on what they want to do going forward.

        DROUGHT PROOF: $500K for Warwick saleyards wash

        premium_icon DROUGHT PROOF: $500K for Warwick saleyards wash

        News State funding secures plant set to reduce water consumption by up to 70 percent.

        Junior officials not swayed by senior cancellation

        premium_icon Junior officials not swayed by senior cancellation

        Sport Warwick and District JRL is still a possibility for the 2020 season, however it...

        Million dollars on table to support water-starved rural residents

        Million dollars on table to support water-starved rural...

        News An expression of interest process will open up soon for rural residents to seek a...