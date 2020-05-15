NAILED IT: Artist jumps for joy as salons reopen

GETTING a mani-pedi has been at the top of most people’s post virus lists, with a Stanthorpe nail artist overwhelmed by the demand.

While beauty appointments are allowed for the first time in almost two months on Saturday, nail artist Ollie Wong said she was relieved to say the least.

“It was very tough,” Ollie said.

Being a new mum and juggling her business was tricky enough, but Ollie said not having any form of income made the situation a whole lot harder.

“I took her (daughter) out of childcare and stayed home to look after her.

“I had no income at all, so I am really looking forward to people coming back.”

Worried her previous clients weren’t going to rebook, Ollie said the fear quickly subsided when her phone continued to ring.

“When all of my clients heard the news that nail salons were going to close a lot of them contacted me and said it is better to have their nails removed entirely.

“I was so sad and worried that people wouldn’t come back when I was able to reopen again.

“Now that people have started making appointments I am so relieved.”

With seven appointments already made for the weekend, Ollie said she is excited to get back to what she loves doing most.

“I have been working from home with my own business for the last year, but I have been doing nails for twelve years,” she said.

While people will be allowed to get their nails done, Ollie said social distancing will still apply.

“People will be required to wear a mask when they come in.

“I just hope the virus doesn’t come back and everyone can keep following the rules.”

Nail salons aren’t the only industry to get the green light ahead of the weekend’s restriction lift, with beauty salons also getting the go-ahead, with both allowed a maximum of 10 clients at a time.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said waxing, laser treatments, manicures, pedicures, nail painting, eyelash extensions, facials, cosmetic injections will all be allowed.

“The Chief Health Officer will be putting out a full list, and in the following month there will be added spray tanning, saunas and other water-based spa services,” she said.

“They must have a COVID-safe plan in place, they must operate by appointment only and they must keep a register of clients to assist in contact tracing.”