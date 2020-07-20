Nail-biting clash leaves Stanthorpe on backfoot

DISAPPOINTING LOSS: Stanthorpe United have suffered to their first loss of the season, after a close encounter with Rockville Rovers.

FOOTBALL: Stanthorpe United Redbacks have suffered their first loss in the TFL’s premier division, after a nail-biting encounter with competition favourites Rockville Rovers.

A competitive first half gave the newly formed side the first advantage of the match, with Hunter Murphy scoring his first goal in the league, before going down 2-1.

Head coach Brad Rub said the young side were unfortunate to walk away without any points.

“(The loss) wasn’t through a lack of effort. I’m never disappointed as long as the guys give their best,” he said.

“We were leaps and bounds ahead of where we were last week, so we’ll keep improving.

“We can hold our heads high; we didn’t embarrass ourselves.”

Rub said the early season loss and two “scrappy goals” would provide the team with more motivation and areas to improve heading into the remainder of the season.

“No one ever really likes to lose, as long as there are positives to come out of the game, which there is a lot of positives, there’s still a lot we can work on,” he said.

“They’ve just got to calm down a bit when they’re under the pump; this game is a lot faster.

“We played well in patches – 10 minutes here, 15 minutes there – if we can string together a full 90 minutes at our tempo and how we want to play, it’ll be good.”

A side stacked with young talent, the Redbacks will face St Albans in Toowoomba this Sunday.

An unknown side for the Redbacks, Rub said the team’s strength continued to be their ability to turn-up on match day.

“It keeps the guys on their toes but it’s also hard to have a game plan when you’re not aware of (the other teams) strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

“The first half on the weekend, I don’t think Rockville were expecting what we gave.

“They’re playing hard and physical football, which is fantastic, and it got Rockville on the backfoot.

“We’ll just go into every game with our eyes open and by half time we sort of know what their attack is.”

