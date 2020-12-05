Nadia Bartel goes public with new man

Former WAG Nadia Bartel has finally made things Instagram-official with her new beau, Nathan Brodie.

Rumours have long been swirling that former WAG Nadia Bartel has found love again - and now it's official.

New beau Nathan Brodie shared a snap of the fashion designer, kicking back at St Kilda beach on Friday in a snake-print bikini, with the caption "Weekend vibes".

His post marks the first public acknowledgment of a romance between the pair, after rumours of a relationship have plagued the couple for months.

Official! On Friday, Nathan shared this Instagram post showing Nadia relaxing on the beach in a bikini. Picture: Supplied

The Insta snap comes after the former WAG endured a very messy and very public split with her husband, Brownlow medallist Jimmy Bartel, last year.

While Bartel quickly went public with current partner Lauren Mand soon after the split, Bartel has been notoriously private about the current state of her love life - until now.

Bartel and personal trainer Brodie have been linked since August, although it wasn't until September that they were first photographed together working up a sweat, doing a lap of Albert Park lake together.

Despite moving on in love and in life, the influencer and fashionista recently admitted she had no intention of reverting back to her maiden name after divorce proceedings are finalised.

"Right now, I want to have the same name as the boys. I can't imagine having another surname," Nadia told the Herald Sun.

"If I didn't have children it would be a different story. I don't know what I might do in the future."

Bartel married Jimmy in 2014 after six years of dating and share sons Aston, 4, and Henley, 2.

The 35-year-old said she was "heartbroken" when her marriage to Bartel broke down last year, amid rumours about what caused their split.

"Although I'm heartbroken, I don't want to comment specifically on what's been reported about Jim's trip to the UK as I don't think that is in anyone's interests," Nadia told News Corp Australia in August last year.

