Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STOCK SHOTS
STOCK SHOTS
News

Mystery surrounds man’s body found on M1 overnight

by Luke Mortimer
14th Apr 2021 7:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOLD Coast police have issued an appeal for help after a man was found dead on the M1 in mysterious circumstances overnight.

A member of the public alerted police about an "unconscious male" on the Pacific Motorway at Worongary about 1.25am on Wednesday, a police statement read.

 

MORE NEWS

'Uber luxury': Palm Beach tower sells out

Victims in limbo while justice delayed

SPOTTED: Hidden set for Hollywood movie on Coast

An aerial photo of the M1 between Gold Coast and Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett
An aerial photo of the M1 between Gold Coast and Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Police officers went to the area and discovered the man's body.

The police Forensic Crash Unit has been investigating, but it's not clear whether the man had been struck by a vehicle.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and police believe dashcam footage could be especially useful.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Mystery surrounds man's body found on M1 overnight

More Stories

body found death gold coast m1

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick, Stanthorpe to battle for state tourism title

        Premium Content Warwick, Stanthorpe to battle for state tourism title

        News The Southern Downs showdown could see the region’s centres named Queensland’s top destination.

        Man charged over firing gun during neighbours’ dispute

        Premium Content Man charged over firing gun during neighbours’ dispute

        Crime The 41yo will face court on several charges over the alleged violence on a property...

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Bakery now

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Bakery now

        Food & Entertainment Which is the best bakery in Stanthorpe? Nominations are now open to find the...

        Man allegedly fires gun during dispute with neighbour

        Premium Content Man allegedly fires gun during dispute with neighbour

        Crime A 41yo man has been arrested over the alleged violence on a property outside...