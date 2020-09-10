Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunshine Coast police are appealing for public assistance to help identify an elderly woman (pictured above) who was located outside the Nambour Hospital at around 12.20pm on September 6.
Sunshine Coast police are appealing for public assistance to help identify an elderly woman (pictured above) who was located outside the Nambour Hospital at around 12.20pm on September 6.
News

Mystery surrounds elderly woman left at Nambour Hospital

Matt Collins
8th Sep 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 7:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It has been more than 48 hours and police are still appealing for assistance to identify an elderly woman who was found at the Nambour Hospital - and the man who left her there.

Nambour Police Station Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley advised CCTV footage shows the woman, who is yet to speak to police or hospital staff, being left outside the Nambour Hospital at midday on Sunday, September 6.

Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley is appealing for assistance to identify an elderly woman who was found at the Nambour Hospital - and the man who left her there.
Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley is appealing for assistance to identify an elderly woman who was found at the Nambour Hospital - and the man who left her there.

The video footage shows the man leaving the clearly distressed woman, without consulting with hospital staff.

Snr-Sgt Brayley confirmed the woman, who appears to be between 80-90 years of age with a slim build and greying hair, had been moved to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Police say an unknown man walked with the woman to a chair outside the hospital on September 6.
Police say an unknown man walked with the woman to a chair outside the hospital on September 6.

"My understanding is she was quite a frail lady, perhaps malnourished and certainly in need of some medical attention," he said.

The woman was left with a green bag, but a search of the bag did not produce any links to her identity.

Police are not ruling out the possibility that the man - described as around 60-years-old, caucasian in appearance with a medium build and wearing blue jeans, blue shirt, brown cap and black boots - was a relative of the woman.

"It may look like the two are related but there is absolutely no evidence to link the two together at this stage," Snr-Sgt Brayley said.

Police have conducted door knocks around the Nambour area and consulted with local GPs and nursing homes, but at this stage are no closer to knowing the mystery woman's identity.

"We certainly appeal to anyone that knows either of the two people to come forward and tell us what they know," Snr-Sgt Brayley said.

"Someone has got to know who this person is."

surveypromo
elderly woman mystery woman nambour hospital nambour police
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        Premium Content $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        News A new round of drought relief funding is set to boost Southern Downs communities.

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        Premium Content Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        News A Granite Belt winery has hit the market with owners certain the sale of the...

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for state poll