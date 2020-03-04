Menu
Mystery surrounds death of Far North man killed in crash

by Peter Carruthers
4th Mar 2020 4:28 PM
A SMALL Tablelands community is mourning the loss of a "great guy" killed in a mysterious road accident in the Irvinebank area last week.

The body of 33-year-old James Smith was discovered by locals on Friday morning on Rubina Terrance after the single-vehicle crash, which is understood to have happened the previous day.

Sergeant Greg Lee of the Atherton police said the crash happened sometime before 10pm last Thursday but police had been unsure about the circumstances.

"For some reason he has ended up in Gibbs Creek and the body was located on Friday morning," he said.

Police said no reason had been found for Mr Smith being found 30 metres from the car but suicide had been ruled out as a cause of death.

Sgt Lee said there was torrential rain in the Irvinebank area that night which could have contributed to the crash.

"(And) we are obviously investigating whether it was alcohol or drug related," he said.

Police have appealed to witnesses who may have seen a blue Isuzu DMAX dual cab in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Atherton police.

A member of the Irvinebank community said Mr Smith was well known and would be missed by locals.

"He was a great guy, he had a lot of pain issues, (but) he was a kind person that would give you the shirt off his back," she said.

"He was very friendly and outgoing, he had his issues but never put them on anyone.

"He will be sadly missed by everyone that knows him."

