Mystery Super Bowl fan unmasked

There's rich - and then there's sleeping at the Super Bowl rich.

The man caught on now-viral video snoozing at Monday's Super Bowl is a deep-pocketed ally of American politicians Bill and Hillary Clinton who once served as a US economic envoy to Northern Ireland - and apparently has no trouble dozing away in a seat worth thousands of dollars.

As the hyped-up crowd around him jumped to its feet and roared wildly during the NFL championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Declan Kelly, 51, sat in the back row of the coveted first tier of endzone seats at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with his legs crossed, hands folded and mouth open catching flies.

And it was only the first quarter.

"I guess these days Declan is asleep-at-the-Super-Bowl-wealthy," a source told the New York Post of the businessman at the game - where the average price for a seat was more than $AUD10,000, according to ticket reseller SeatGeek.

Given Kelly's prime viewing spot, the cost of his seat would presumably have been considerably higher.

Another source said: "Kelly's biggest client for years has been Coke. And what did Coke do (on Monday)? They returned to the big game to push the recent launch of their new Coke energy drink.

"Maybe if Declan were more brand loyal to his clients, he would have at least made it to halftime!"

Kelly didn't answer multiple calls and texts from The Post the day after the big game.

But the Irish-born Kelly - chairman and CEO of the ultra-connected consulting outfit Teneo - was not amused when the Sporting News deputy editor who posted the sleepyhead video of him on Twitter approached him at the game after he woke up from his minutes-long nap.

The journalist, Karisa Maxwell, tweeted that she asked Kelly for an interview. "He was clearly annoyed and said 'absolutely not'," Maxwell wrote.

Kelly hopefully stayed awake for the rest of the game - which featured a thrilling fourth-quarter comeback by the Chiefs to defeat the 49ers 31-20.

Teneo, which refused to take calls about the super slumber, boasts former Bill Clinton presidential aide Doug Band as its president. The company has made big bucks providing access to the Clintons - ex-American president Bill and his wife, former democratic presidential candidate Hillary - and their contacts.

"Declan is a trusted adviser to several of the world's leading CEOs and corporations," the company's website boasts on Kelly's bio.

Teneo has billed itself as a one-stop-shop for "C-suite consulting", a mix of advice for CEOs and investor-relations work.

The company has employed numerous Hillary Clinton associates and, for a while, Bill Clinton as "honorary chairman".

Before Teneo, Kelly served as the US State Department's economic envoy to Northern Ireland, appointed by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in September 2009.

Kelly was also a big Clinton fundraiser, as well as executive vice president of FTI Consulting - best known as the firm that published the report on the alleged hacking of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos's phone.

Kelly graduated from the National University of Ireland in Galway, worked as a journalist for more than a decade and is on the board of anti-poverty organisation Global Citizen.

It seems like Kelly also gets around in the Hamptons, where he has a home a few hours' drive from downtown Manhattan, New York. The New York Post reported last year that he got into a dust-up out amid claims he was duped into buying a dream home that turned into a million-dollar money pit.

Kelly and wife Julia claimed they would have avoided buying the $28 million East Hampton home - or at least have gotten the price tag reduced - if the home inspector had flagged an issue with a missing part of the foundation.

Instead, a November 2018 examination of the structure by Westchester-based Carnell Associates Inc. gave a green light for the purchase, failing to note the absent foundation under a room which used to be an outdoor porch, three faulty fireplaces and the presence of asbestos, the Kellys claim in a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit.

The Kellys claim they also have to spend $195,000 on new fireplaces and $225,000 to get rid of the asbestos.

