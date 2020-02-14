Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Mystery Northern Rivers man now a millionaire

Javier Encalada
14th Feb 2020 5:46 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers man declared he's rapt to receive the life-changing news he's a Lotto millionaire.

The Eureka resident held the only division one winning entry nationally in the Wednesday Lotto draw 3947, taking home a prize of $1 million.

Confirming the news with a NSW Lotteries official this afternoon, the winner said he made the exciting discovery last night.

"I checked my ticket late last night and that's when I realised I'd won division one," he said.

"I couldn't believe it. It took awhile to sink in.

"I'm rapt. This will definitely change my life."

When asked how he planned to enjoy his million-dollar windfall, the Byron Shire player said he'd need some time to think.

"I'm really not sure yet," he said.

"I'll have to have a big think."

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his million-dollar winning entry online at thelott.com.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday Lotto draw 3947 were 11, 41, 37, 14, 5 and 45 while the supplementary numbers were 39 and 13.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 240 so far this financial year, including 78 won by NSW Lotteries customers.

Between January 1 and December 31, 2019, there were 108 division one winning Monday and Wednesday Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won $106 million.

byron bay byron shire eureka lotto northern rivers lifestyle winner
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Group makes self confidence a priority

        premium_icon Group makes self confidence a priority

        News A Granite Belt group is providing the opportunity to improve public speaking and build self confidence

        Mechanic’s unique venture proves to be winning formula

        premium_icon Mechanic’s unique venture proves to be winning formula

        News A Granite Belt mechanical business has taken off after finding a gap in the...

        Activists urge MPs to ‘represent everyone’ ahead of strike

        premium_icon Activists urge MPs to ‘represent everyone’ ahead of strike

        News Primary school set to join in climate activism.

        Quirky sport tries new approach to attract members

        premium_icon Quirky sport tries new approach to attract members

        News Disc gold players try a different approach to attract visitors.