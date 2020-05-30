Menu
A missing Brisbane man’s car has been found more than 700km in remote Queensland.
News

Mystery as missing man's car found 700km away

by Shiloh Payne
30th May 2020 5:56 AM
POLICE are appealing for assistance after the car of a man who went missing from Brisbane a week ago was found abandoned more than 700km away.

Mathew Schloss was last seen at a Nutmeg St residence in Inala on Thursday, May 21.

The 30-year-old is believed to have travelled towards Cunnamulla in a gold Holden Commodore ute, with his car located 50km east of the town on Tuesday.

Mathew Schloss has been missing from Inala since Thursday May 21.
He has no known connections with the area.

Police and family have expressed concerns for Mr Schloss' welfare as he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

He has not spoken with family or friends since he left.

Mr Schloss is described as Caucasian, 190cm tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police have urged anyone who has further information, or has seen the man, to contact police.

