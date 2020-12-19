Menu
A man is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a street in a small town.
Crime

Mystery after man found critically injured in street

by Grace Mason
19th Dec 2020 7:14 AM
A MAN is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a Ravenshoe street.

The 36-year-old man was located on John St about 11pm last night by an off duty paramedic.

He was suffering serious head injuries.

He was flown to the Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Anyone with any information which may assist investigators, including dashcam footage of the area at the time, is asked to contact police.

Originally published as Mystery after man found critically injured in Tablelands street

crime police

