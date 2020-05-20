Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunshine Coast and Mackay ate among the next cabs of the rank for Myer openings.
Sunshine Coast and Mackay ate among the next cabs of the rank for Myer openings.
Business

Myer will reopen more stores across country

by Cormac Pearson
20th May 2020 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYER has today announced it will open nine more stores nationwide, with two of those in Queensland.

The Mackay and Maroochydore stores are the lucky two that will resume retail this Friday as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

These two stores add to the three current open Brisbane Myer stores in Carindale, Chermside, and North Lakes, as well as the Townsville and Toowoomba stores.

Three stores in NSW, two in WA and one in SA and the ACT make up the other seven stores reopening.

Myer has a strict cleanliness policy in place that abides by the continuing social distancing rules including increased cleaning of stores, card payment only and hand sanitiser stations.

Beauty appointments, intimate apparel fittings, suit fittings and shoe fittings all remain suspended.

Originally published as Myer reopen two more Queensland stores

business editors picks myer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Head over the heart’: Mayor wary of easing restrictions

        premium_icon ‘Head over the heart’: Mayor wary of easing restrictions

        News Southern Downs Mayor says politics should be taken out of any discussion of easing restrictions quicker for regional areas.

        Football club shares more than $15,000 in volunteer funding

        premium_icon Football club shares more than $15,000 in volunteer funding

        News With this week marking the National Volunteer Week, four clubs across the Southern...

        Mother of three, farmer gets the nod from Pauline Hanson

        premium_icon Mother of three, farmer gets the nod from Pauline Hanson

        News Pauline Hanson has endorsed her Southern Downs candidate to take on James Lister at...

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland