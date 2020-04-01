Music star’s thoughtful virus gesture

It's hard to feel Good as Hell in a pandemic, but Lizzo will keep you fed, at least.

The Juice singer, 31, sent lunch to ER staff at a number of hospitals, including a University of Minnesota affiliate in Minneapolis, where Lizzo first started her singing career, the Seattle Times reports.

"She sent several hospitals food that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock," her publicist told the Times via email.

"She is planning to send food to more hospitals as well."

We 💜💛 @lizzo!

Thanks for treating our hardworking @UWMedicine ER staff to lunch today! pic.twitter.com/4cor7Oayet — University of Washington (@UW) March 30, 2020

It's not the first time the thoughtful star did her bit for people in need.

In January this year, while she was touring bushfire-ravaged Australia, Lizzo similarly took some time to pack care parcels for those who had lost their homes.

Dropping into Foodbank Victoria, which responded to the bushfire crisis by delivering urgent food relief hampers to victims of the blaze, Lizzo was seen in a hi-vis vest and blue gloves lending a hand.

We had the one and only Lizzo helping us sort and pack hampers in the warehouse today! If you'd like to join Lizzo in supporting the bushfire crisis, visit https://t.co/aDyjFTSsLE 💜 pic.twitter.com/J5Nn0oyyod — Foodbank Victoria (@FoodbankVic) January 8, 2020

At her Melbourne concert shortly after, she delivered a heartfelt message to Australians.

Holding up a stuffed koala, she commended the work of those assisting human and wildlife bushfire victims.

"Specifically there have been some really special things happening. I visited the koala sanctuary. I just want to cry thinking about the devastation that's happened to the koala, and kangaroo, and all the other animal communities," she said to a sold-out Forum theatre.

"We visited the Foodbank Victoria today. There are some of the most special people that are volunteering their time, and their patience and their love and energy to feeding people who have been displaced," she said.

"I was so overwhelmed by the love and the way that you guys look at me and say 'thank you so much, thank you for being here', I'm like 'b*tch, thank me? Thank you! This is the least I can do to put a smile on y'all's faces during this tragedy," she said.

Meanwhile, for those riding out the global pandemic at home, doing their bit to implement social distancing measures, the Truth Hurts singer is posting videos or "meditations" on Instagram of her playing the flute in an attempt to soothe those of us in isolation across the world.

"A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!" reads one post, which sees the star busting out a flute solo to a bowl of crystals and palo santo.

