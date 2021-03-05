Music legend Shannon Noll to star in region’s epic new festival

BLOCKBUSTER LINE UP: Shannon Noll will be performing in the Country Spirit Festival at the inaugural Tenterfield Autumn Festival.

BLOCKBUSTER LINE UP: Shannon Noll will be performing in the Country Spirit Festival at the inaugural Tenterfield Autumn Festival.

STILL NEED TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION? CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT HOW.

The Tenterfield Autumn Festival is not holding back on a blockbuster line up for its inaugural event, with less than a month until showtime.

Superstars like Shannon Noll, top 20 hitmakers The Buckleys and more will taking over our Southern region from April 2-5.

Organiser Kerri Hampton had been thrilled to attract the household names alongside local talent like Stanthorpe sister duo Nine Year Sister.

“To get Shannon Noll in town, a country boy from Condobolin, who actually has the same manager as Melanie Dyer from Inverell, the biggest up-and-coming country artist, was fantastic,” Mrs Hampton said.

“A big part of trying to achieve here with the festival is engaging as many local producers, artists and organisations we can, to showcase the talent of the New England, Granite Belt area and make it a name synonymous with bands and festivals.”

Mrs Hampton said the event was a new brainchild to showcase the southern region’s autumnal beauty and attract a growing demographic to the area.

“Autumn is without a doubt the best time in town,” she said.

“There’s also been a bit of a change of the guard in Tenterfield. While it is traditionally an older, rural town, we hope the festival will be start of some change with more modern types of events.

“We’re hoping to get people down on the coast, looking for that tree change, coming into areas like Tenterfield.

“We’re on the intersection of two major highways, we’re ripe to attract new demographics.”

Other big tickets items of the four day event include a sold-out The Piano Mill concert, a gourmet luncheon, free family fun day and more.

For the full details, head to the Tenterfield Autumn Festival here.

Presale tickets are $20 for adults, $30 on the night and free for kids 17 and under via here.