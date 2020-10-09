Murphy, Purcell pivotal to Redbacks’ finals run success

CONTROL THE GAME: Stanthorpe centre-mid Hunter Murphy is one player coach Brad Rub is looking to see stand-up heading into finals.

CONTROL THE GAME: Stanthorpe centre-mid Hunter Murphy is one player coach Brad Rub is looking to see stand-up heading into finals.

THE Stanthorpe United Redbacks will be looking to reignite their season in the round 15 clash this weekend after a recent slump in form.

Back-to-back losses ended the side’s eight game winning streak and raised doubts about players’ abilities in the highly contested league.

This weekend’s match against West Wanderers is one head coach Brad Rub hopes will be the team’s turning point for a second time this season.

“That was our very first win that started our winning streak; they were kind of the turning point for us,” Rub said.

“They’re a strong side and we need to do everything right.

“It would have been naive of us if we thought we’d go through the rest of the season without losing a game.”

A thrilling 2-1 victory over Gatton Redbacks last weekend was a confidence boost for many players, according to Rub.

Bradley Thompson, Stanthorpe and Brodie Simpson, Rockville. Rockville vs Stanthorpe United.

Heading into the back end of the season, Rub said management of players’ injuries would remain pivotal.

“We’ve still got three players out with injuries and two away this weekend,” he said.

“It’s definitely challenging; the guys that will be on the field, I’m sure they’ll do their jobs and so what they need to do.”

Rub said he’s looking for his more experienced players to lead the team on the field.

“I think if our centre midfields, Matt Purcell and Hunter Murphy, play the way they did last week, then we should be ok,” he said.

“This time of the year, I’ll definitely be looking to my experienced players.

“I’ve got some good level-headed players, and they can take time to guide the younger players and keep them focused on where they need to be.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES:

Oztag season bows out before first whistle

BATTER UP: Cricketers call for season

Young athlete’s flying start to 2020 season

$150K funding boost to help netball club make history