Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Murdered man dead inside home for five days

by Vanessa Marsh
8th Sep 2020 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police allege a 48-year-old man found dead in his Taringa home last week was murdered five days before his body was found.

Two 33-year-old Brisbane men were arrested and charged with the murder yesterday, five days after the man's body was discovered in his home.

One of the men, Michael Bradley Small, 33, appeared via video link to the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where he was formally charged with one count of murder.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Janelle Brassington said it was alleged the pair killed the 48-year-old on Sunday, August 30, five days before his body was found in a Waverley Street home on Thursday.

Police applied for a forensic procedure order which Small did not oppose.

Forensic procedure orders, depending on the conditions, can allow officers to take DNA evidence such as hair, saliva and blood.

His alleged co-offender Scott Richard Gordon, 33, also faced court via video link for a brief mention of his murder charge.

letterspromo

The pair both had their cases adjourned to September 28 for mention. They are unable to apply for bail in the Magistrates Court jurisdiction.

Gordon and Small were arrested and charged with murder yesterday following a homicide investigation into the suspicious death.

Police were called to a Waverley Road address around 3pm on September 3 where the body of a man was located.

A crime scene was immediately established at the residence, with Indooroopilly detectives assisted by Crime and Intelligence Command's Homicide Investigation Unit investigating the suspicious death.

 

 

 

Originally published as Murdered man dead inside home for five days

More Stories

Show More
crime murder queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        Premium Content $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        News A new round of drought relief funding is set to boost Southern Downs communities.

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        Premium Content Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        News A Granite Belt winery has hit the market with owners certain the sale of the...

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for state poll