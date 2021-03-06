Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jake Scott Ashman, 22, walking into his first appearance at Maryborough Magistrates Court over a charge of murder. Photo - Annie Perets
Jake Scott Ashman, 22, walking into his first appearance at Maryborough Magistrates Court over a charge of murder. Photo - Annie Perets
News

MURDER UPDATE: Stabbing death back before M’boro court

Carlie Walker
5th Mar 2021 2:00 PM | Updated: 4:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused of murdering his neighbour has had his case briefly mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Jake Scott Ashman, 23, stands accused of stabbing his neighbour Darren Ints to death in Granville before attempting to go shopping with the dead man's credit card on February 19 last year.

Mr Ints was about a month away from turning 50 when he was found dead by neighbours inside his Cambridge St unit.

Mr Ashman is charged with murder, attempted fraud, assaults occasioning bodily harm and two counts of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

He did not appear in court during the mention.

The charges will be back in court on March 23.

editors picks fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Premium Content Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Health Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has provided new information on attempts to contract trace eight people who may have come into contact with a COVID-19 ‘superspreader’.

        Superspreader alert as hotel cluster grows

        Premium Content Superspreader alert as hotel cluster grows

        Health The state is facing its biggest challenge since the pandemic lockdown, with fears a...

        Search now: Are you one of 160k Qlders owed money?

        Premium Content Search now: Are you one of 160k Qlders owed money?

        News Are you one of the 160k Qlders owed money?

        Visitor number highest in years as region reaps tourism boom

        Premium Content Visitor number highest in years as region reaps tourism boom

        News Warwick sees a 75 per cent increase but providers urge council to implement crucial...