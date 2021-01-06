Menu
Police at Ronald St, Wynnum, where a man's body has been found inside a home. Pictur: Venny Xanthopoulos
Crime

Murder probe after body found at bayside home

by Kate Kyriacou
6th Jan 2021 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in Wynnum today.

Investigators were called to a home on Ronald St shortly after noon after the body of a man in his 40s was discovered.

Police are investigating whether the man was killed overnight.

Police block Ronald St in Wynnum after a man's body was found. Picture: Mere Leota
A crime scene has been put in place and forensic officers are on scene.

Police are asking that anyone who saw or heard anything unusual overnight to contact them.

They would also like to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage or CCTV.

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

