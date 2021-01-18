Menu
Highrise murder hearing to begin after ‘eight long years’

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
18th Jan 2021 8:08 AM
A former cruise ship crooner is set to face a murder committal hearing on the Gold Coast today, accused of throwing his young cheerleader girlfriend off a highrise balcony.

Jayden Moorea, 47, formerly known as Dan Shearin, has been charged with murdering ex-Gold Coast Titans cheerleader Breeana Robinson. He denies the allegations.

Ms Robinson plunged to her death from their 11th floor highrise unit in Southport's H20 tower in 2013.

Police initially ruled the 21-year-old's death a suicide, but the state coroner sensationally postponed an inquest and ordered police to reopen the investigation.

That led to Shearin's dramatic arrest in 2019 after a biomechanics expert concluded the way Breeana fell was consistent with being pushed or thrown rather than someone jumping to their death.

 

Jayden Moorea in 2019. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
However, in a tragic twist, the professor who authored the report is now battling a debilitating illness and is unable to give evidence.

Other biomechanics experts now appear on the witness list, along with more than 20 of Breeana's former cheerleader colleagues and scores of women with romantic links to Shearin.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed women from around the world who had encountered Shearin, a cruise ship singer and entertainer who has written a 'tell-all' book about his version of Breeana's death where he claimed to watch her fall from the balcony as he sat in a bedroom.

Almost 200 witnesses have given statements to police with about half listed to give evidence at the hearing, which starts almost eight years after Breeana's death.

 

Breeana Robinson. Pic supplied.
Though not as common as in days gone by, committal hearings an opportunity for the local court to assess whether the prosecution has made out a prima facie case against the accused.

It is where both sides are given the opportunity to test evidence.

Magistrates also have the power to drop charges at the committal stage.

Breeana, a beautiful young woman who was legally blind, met Shearin, 20 years her senior, in 2012.

They lived together for only 38 days before her traffic death.

 

Jason Moorea, aka Dan Shearin, is accused of the murder of his former girlfriend Breeana Robinson. Picture: Jerad Williams
Shearin's defence lawyer, high-profile Gold Coast legal eagle Chris Hannay, said it was an extremely complex case.

"We have a substantial number of witnesses and some very technical evidence such as biomechanical reports," he said.

"Hopefully we can have it concluded within the two weeks."

Breeana's aunt Janine Mackney, who spent years campaigning for the investigation to be reopened, said she was anxiously awaiting the hearing.

"It has been a very long eight years just to get to this stage," she said.

Ms Mackney and other members of Ms Robinson's family are expected to attend every day of the hearing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Murder hearing to begin after 'eight long years'

