Almost two months after the stabbing death of aspiring rapper Mak Muon, police have charged a man with murder.
Crime

Murder charge over rapper’s death

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
10th Nov 2020 3:54 PM
A Sydney man has been charged over the stabbing death of aspiring rapper Mak Muon in September.

Police arrested the 21-year-old Doonside man at Mt Druitt Police Station on Tuesday, where he was charged with murder and refused bail to appear in court.

Mr Muon's dead body was found with multiple stab wounds at a reserve in Emu Plains, in Sydney's west, on September 24 just before 8am.

Detectives from Nepean Police and the State Crime Command's homicide squad established a task-force to investigate the death, including seizing a car found crashed near Mr Muon's body.

A Doonside man has been charged over the murder of Mak Muon. Picture: Instagram/ @kvng.mak
Two days after the attack, two men, aged 22 and 26, appeared in court charged with hindering the murder investigation and concealing an indictable offence.

Mr Muon was a young aspiring rapper with links to the OneFour gang, and while initial reports speculated the murder was the result of road rage, Detective Inspector Jason Pietruska later said police believed the attack was "targeted", as the location was obscure.

"There will have been some kind of altercation that led to that vehicle being where it was, and that is part of our investigations," Det Insp Petruska said in September.

Investigations into Mr Muon's death are ongoing.

