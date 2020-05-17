Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Murder charge follows alleged island attack

by Shiloh Payne, Cormac Pearson
17th May 2020 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with murder following the alleged assault of a father of three in southeast Queensland.

Scott Pilton, 48, died in the Princess Alexandra Hospital Sunday morning after he suffered life-threatening facial injuries at a Lamb Island residence on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Perulpa Drive on Lamb Island in Moreton Bay about 1am Friday.

Paul Anthony Quinlan, 55, from Macleay Island, appeared in Brisbane Magistrate court on Friday and was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and obstructing police.

He was denied bail.

"He will now reappear before court tomorrow where the charge will be upgraded to murder," police said on Sunday.

Police said the pair were known to each other.

Originally published as Murder charge follows alleged island attack

brisbane magistrates court denied bail murder charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Granite Belt towns in ‘red zone’ in event of COVID-19 outbreak

        premium_icon Granite Belt towns in ‘red zone’ in event of COVID-19...

        News New study reveals Granite Belt towns have high risk of susceptibility if outbreak was to occur.

        Review date in sight as police plan for border reopening

        premium_icon Review date in sight as police plan for border reopening

        News Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll paid a visit to police on the...

        Southern Downs councillors pave a road to recovery

        premium_icon Southern Downs councillors pave a road to recovery

        Council News Financial assistance packages put budget in a ‘stranglehold’.

        Pollies push for Southern Downs to be part of Outback plan

        premium_icon Pollies push for Southern Downs to be part of Outback plan

        News Opposition Leader and Southern Downs MP say the region is being left behind due to...