Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic Court
Generic Court
News

Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

Jessica Lamb
4th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast man accused of murder has had his charges certified by the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Charles Michael Cook's case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 18.

The 48-year-old faces charges of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm after police allege he killed Kevin John Carney, 54, by kicking him in the back of the head at a Kennedy Dr address in Tweed Heads on May 15, 2019.

Mr Carney was taken off life support in Gold Coast University hospital a week later due to "not survivable brain injuries".

Mr Cook, from Tweed, continues to defend the charges and remains in custody.

Acting as agent for Mr Cook's defence solicitor, Phillip Crick, told the court a case conference would be held on December 8.

A charge certification was tendered to the court.

The case will return on February 12.

More Stories

charles michael cook murder charges twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed tweed heads tweed heads local courts
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick fireys battle blaze ‘the size of a house’

        Premium Content Warwick fireys battle blaze ‘the size of a house’

        Weather Emergency services run off their feet as lightning, rain and wild winds cause havoc.

        Stanthorpe community icon honoured with permanent tribute

        Stanthorpe community icon honoured with permanent tribute

        News A lifetime of ‘tireless service’ by this former Southern Downs councillor saw these...

        Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Premium Content Brief relief before heatwave back with a vengeance

        Weather Weather: Intense heatwave to return, leading into next week

        Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Premium Content Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Politics Qld Budget 2020: LNP slams state’s plunging net worth