Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a ute on Wednesday.
A man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a ute on Wednesday.
Crime

Murder charge after motorcyclist hit by car

23rd May 2020 10:54 AM

A Victorian man has been charged with murder after a motorcyclist was struck by a ute.

The 24-year-old motorbike rider from Werribee was hit and killed on Wednesday at Maddingley, between Melbourne and Ballarat.

A 31-year-old Pentland Hills man, believed to be known to the rider and who allegedly left the scene on foot, was charged with murder on Friday night.

He's in custody and due to face court in Ballarat on Monday.

Police said the ute driver, a 36-year-old Dandenong man and a 28-year-old passenger from Pentland Hills had both stayed at the scene after the crash.

Originally published as Murder charge after Vic motorcyclist hit

murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘FULL FRONTAL’: Man exposes himself to supermarket worker

        premium_icon ‘FULL FRONTAL’: Man exposes himself to supermarket worker

        News ‘Shove social distancing up your a--’. Police say the man flashed the employee when she ignored his harassment.

        Littleproud lashes out at Premier’s border ‘scaremongering’

        premium_icon Littleproud lashes out at Premier’s border ‘scaremongering’

        News The Maranoa MP claims Ms Palaszczuk is ‘trying to put fear into people’ and is...

        Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a difference’

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: ‘I learned I had power to make a...

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how...

        Research shows regional women more likely to face homelessness

        premium_icon Research shows regional women more likely to face...

        News A Granite Belt not-for-profit organisation is urging people not to be ‘too proud’...