Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged with his girlfriend’s alleged murder after he was found seriously injured having fallen from an apartment building.
A man has been charged with his girlfriend’s alleged murder after he was found seriously injured having fallen from an apartment building.
Crime

Man charged with killing woman six months after death

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
20th Jan 2021 3:16 PM

A man has been charged over the alleged murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend in Sydney's south last year, six months after he was found seriously injured having fallen from an apartment building.

Weijie He will appear before Sutherland Local Court from a bed at St George Hospital after police were finally able to interview him over the death of Liqun Pan on Wednesday morning.

Police say Mr He, 21, was found with serious injuries on a Chisholm Street in Wolli Creek having apparently fallen from a nearby apartment block on Brodie Sparks Drive on June 27, 2020.

Liqun Pan was found dead in her Wolli Creek apartment.
Liqun Pan was found dead in her Wolli Creek apartment.

Mr He was taken to St George Hospital, where he remains receiving treatment for serious head injuries.

The next day detectives discovered the body of a woman in a unit inside the building, who was later identified as Chinese national and student Ms Pan.

Police believed her death to be suspicious and formed Strike Force Bazentin to investigate.

Liqun Pan was farewelled at a funeral in Sydney in September.
Liqun Pan was farewelled at a funeral in Sydney in September.

"Following inquiries, detectives attended St George Hospital just after 10am today, and interviewed the 21-year-old man," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He has been charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today via AVL (audio-video link)."

Ms Pan had been living in Australia to study at an English language college.

She had been seeing Mr He for about two years, police said at the time of her death.

Originally published as Murder charge after 6 months in hospital

court crime domestic violence liqun pan police weijie he

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        Premium Content APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        News 155 acres of a hidden bushwalking and mountain biking oasis will soon be available for visitors to rent out.

        Dad claims bag with meth pipe belonged to baby girl

        Premium Content Dad claims bag with meth pipe belonged to baby girl

        News The Southern Downs man also told police his friend hid marijuana in his home while...

        ‘Kids can be heard’: The Southern Downs young gun of 2021

        Premium Content ‘Kids can be heard’: The Southern Downs young gun of 2021

        News This youngster has been recognised for her awesome achievements bringing new...