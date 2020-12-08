Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A farmer has endured “20 years of mental torture” over a traumatic battle with the State Government — and it is starting up again.
A farmer has endured “20 years of mental torture” over a traumatic battle with the State Government — and it is starting up again.
Politics

‘Murder by stealth’: Farmer’s brutal battle with government

by Peter Carruthers
8th Dec 2020 5:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN avenue of poinciana trees planted to mark the boundary of an Edmonton family's farm in the late 1990s - when a government department took land - are in bloom for the final time ahead of being bulldozed in a second land grab.

The Hardwick family has been given until December 31 by the Department of Transport and Main Roads to vacate a series of sheds on the Bruce Highway to make way for the Cairns Southern Access Corridor Stage 3.

The family has been locked in a running battle for years with TMR over the forced acquisition of an 11ha parcel of land.

The line of 71 poinciana trees were planted by 86-year-old landowner Ken Hardwick in memory of his ancestors, who fought in World Wars I and II.

Edmonton sugar cane farmer Ken Hardwick in front of the poinciana trees in flower for the final time ahead of being bulldozed to make way for the Cairns Southern Access Corridor Stage 3. Picture: Peter Carruthers
Edmonton sugar cane farmer Ken Hardwick in front of the poinciana trees in flower for the final time ahead of being bulldozed to make way for the Cairns Southern Access Corridor Stage 3. Picture: Peter Carruthers

MORE NEWS

Big developer moves north as subdivision progresses

New subdivision on cards as Taylor Point hits market

Residential lots proposed for former sugar cane site

"They were to replace the trees taken with the last resumption in the mid to late 90s," he said.

The department continued to lowball the Hardwick family over compensation for the land, Mr Hardwick's daughter Robyn Mitchell said.

"We are still negotiating. We are still in the process of moving. We have got a lot of stuff over the line but we still have a way to go and certainly the financial compensation is not finalised yet," she said.

Mr Hardwick said: "It's just shocking the way TMR treats you; you couldn't print what we think of TMR."

Ms Mitchell has called for reform of the outdated Acquisition of Land Act to allow emotional hardship to be recognised by the law.

Earthworks and construction has begun on Stage 3 of the Cairns Southern Access Corridor near Gordonvale, impacting several farming properties and houses positioned east of the Bruce Highway. Roadworks currently under way at Warner Road. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Earthworks and construction has begun on Stage 3 of the Cairns Southern Access Corridor near Gordonvale, impacting several farming properties and houses positioned east of the Bruce Highway. Roadworks currently under way at Warner Road. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"(We need) some compensation for the hardship associated with a resumption," she said. "Now everything has to be quantifiable, and if it's not quantifiable you can't be compensated for it."

A frustrated Mr Hardwick said the bitter dispute had consumed his life for many years after he first learned of plans to resume land for the second time.

"It's just a traumatic experience. We have had over 20 years of mental torture, I call it murder by stealth because they gradually kill you but don't stick a knife in you," he said.

"It's like pointing the bone, you know there's something going on and worry but you don't know what you are worrying about."

TMR previously said the department had been "negotiating with the Hardwick family over this project in good faith for more than a decade and has been accommodating".

Originally published as 'Murder by stealth': Farmer's brutal battle with government

farming transport transport and main roads

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Queensland state schools have issued more than 370,000 suspensions over five years – a figure that is “way too high” according to an education expert.

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Stanthorpe

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Stanthorpe

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Stanthorpe

        FIRST LOOK: New pet-friendly farmstay, tourist park

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: New pet-friendly farmstay, tourist park

        News The move into tourism was part of this Southern Downs family’s mission to diversify...

        Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

        Premium Content Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

        News Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are all expected within the...