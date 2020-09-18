Murder accused had three outstanding warrants – court

One of the 12 men charged with murder over a deadly gang attack at Zillmere on Sunday had three outstanding warrants for his arrest

Redbank man Juma Makuol Deng Makuol, 23, had the latest of three arrest warrants issued on September 1, just 13 days before the alleged gang attack on Sunday which led to him being arrested and charged with murder, affray and 12 acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm on Wednesday.

Makuol was charged along with 11 other men in relation to the alleged attack on 13 people at a Zillmere park on Sunday evening, including 19-year-old Girum Gebayaw Mekonnen who died.

But Makuol was already facing a string of outstanding offences over separate unrelated incidents in December and May.

Girum Mekonnen has been identified as the young man who lost his live in a gang fight at Zillmere on Sunday afternoon. Picture Facebook

He is also facing four charges of breaching bail and three counts of failing to appear as ordered by a court.

According to court documents, it's alleged Makuol failed to appear at the Ipswich Magistrates Court as required on September 1.

It's alleged he also failed to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court weeks earlier on August 13 in relation to three charges.

He is also charged with four counts of breaching bail.

Those 14 charges are in addition to the 14 charges he now faces in relation to the alleged Zillmere attack.

SES search fields and creeks around the crime scene in Zillmere. Pic Peter Wallis



Makuol will face the Brisbane Magistrates Court again for mention on November 16.

His co-accused in the Zillmere attack include Kresto Wal Wal, 24, Yohana Wal Wal, 19, Gabreal Wal Wal, 27, Santo Wal, 32, Majok Riel Majok, 18 and Chan Kuchmol Kon, 24, all from Redbank Plains, and Anas Ayman Abdu Musa, 21, of Bray Park, Alex Edward Deng, 18, of Collingwood Park and Goodna man Joseph Lokolong, 24.

Two more men aged 19 and 26 will also face court today after being charged late last night in relation to the attack.



