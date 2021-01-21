Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Caleb Rutherford, 24, was charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at Ingham in January.
Caleb Rutherford, 24, was charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at Ingham in January.
News

Murder accused faces string of charges

Ashley Pillhofer
by
21st Jan 2021 7:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man charged over the violent killing of a young man in Ingham's town centre has had a string of other unrelated charges heard in court.

Police allege Caleb Rutherford, 24, fatally stabbed 20-year-old Josh Hyde as he walked home with two women on January 10. The 19 unrelated charges include serious assault of a corrective services officer, possession of a knife in a public place as well as multiple weapons and domestic violence charges.

Caleb Rutherford, 24, pictured being taken to Townsville Watchhouse. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Caleb Rutherford, 24, pictured being taken to Townsville Watchhouse. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Rutherford remains behind bars and did not appear in court for the proceedings yesterday where he was represented by defence solicitor Jamie Scuderi of Purcell Taylor Lawyers.

Ms Scuderi said the charges were subject to case conferencing and asked they be adjourned to marry up with her client's other charges.

When Rutherford's murder charge was mentioned for the first time in court last week, Ms Scuderi said he intended to fight the charge and that the matter would be contested.

The case against him will return to court later this month.

 

MORE NEWS>>>

• Family of LAC Jamie Angus at odds over sealed report

• Faram family calls for Lucas's Law to be brought in after their son, 3, died at Townsville University Hospital

• Cairns court: Manslaughter charge dropped against Edmonton childcare worker Dionne Batrice Grills after toddler's death

Originally published as Murder accused faces string of charges

More Stories

Show More
court murder townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘You’re scaremongering’: Tensions fly over $4m arts revamp

        Premium Content ‘You’re scaremongering’: Tensions fly over $4m arts revamp

        News Councillor slams colleague as SDRC decides on plans to invest millions of dollars in the Stanthorpe gallery.

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Citizen of the year’s heartbreak inspires own generosity

        Premium Content Citizen of the year’s heartbreak inspires own generosity

        News ‘This award is for their memory’: This Southern Downs hero was recognised after...

        APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        Premium Content APPROVED: Southern Downs hiking getaway greenlit

        News 155 acres of a hidden bushwalking and mountain biking oasis will soon be available...